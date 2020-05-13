Ain’t Over: Khia Responds To Trina’s #VERZUZ Shade, Diamond Princess Pettily Posts THIS

“Bye peasant!”—That’s essentially what Trina’s saying to someone who’s continuing to diss her.

As previously reported the Diamond Princess shutdown Khia after the Floridian rapper said she could beat her in a #VERZUZ Instagram battle.

According to Trina, that will NEVER happen because she’s “royalty” and has waaay more hits than the “My Neck, My Back” rapper.

“Everybody knows me, I’m a queen. This is called ‘royalty’ over here,” said Trina on her radio show. “I’m not stepping off my throne to address no bum, no chicks that are beneath me and nobody that’s not worked as hard as I’ve worked for anything. So when you girls or whatever you want to be are calling my name talking ’bout you want to battle, make sure you have 10 hits,” she added.

Khia CLEARLY caught word of what Trina said because she went on a naaaaaaaasty expletive-filled rant against her and even claimed that the Baddest B*** has HIV.

“Talking about Diamond Princess, B*tch you pawned all of your diamonds a long time ago,” said Khia in the video caught by TheJasmineBrand. H*e you don’t own nothing but HIV, and the HIV medications, cuz thats the only thing you’ve ever had was d*ck and diseases up yo a** b*tch. We the people wanna know who playing yo sh*t sour puss? Who remaking your sh*t baddest basset hound? Who sampling your hits slinky neck b*tch? Queen of f*cking five or six best friends. Who you writing for? Flopping Wh*re. “We the people wanna know flopping Princess, who is checking for you Trina sour p*ssy, got d*mn…dont worry we will wait we home we got time on quarantine b*tch. We can check the numbers, b*tch I out run you each and every mouthf*cking time…We the people wanna know why you think everybody is beneath you, h*e and who gave the crown to the baddest baddest hound? Cuz we still confused, we don’t know not na, hit uh uhn, that you ever had again. So what throne sour puss?”

Yikes! Khia isn’t done airing out Trina 👀 pic.twitter.com/hu66UdORRk — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) May 12, 2020

Oh giiiiiiiiiiirl, how do you expect us to “R-E-S-P-E, RESPECT That?”

And while Trina hasn’t responded directly to Khia, she’s sending some (well earned) shade her fellow rapper’s way.

Hit the flip.