Naomi Campbell Pays Tribute To Her Late Friend Andre Harrell On Latest Episode Of “No Filter With Naomi” [VIDEO]

Naomi Campbell poured her heart out in the latest episode of her “No Filter With Naomi” show, speaking on her dear friend Andre Harrell who passed away Friday. The supermodel was visibly emotional as she recalled meeting Harrell at 18 and the friendship and relationship they maintained over the years. In the video, Naomi refers to Andre’s death as the passing of a “close family member” and ends in tears with a promise to “watch over Gianni.” (Gianni is Harrell’s 26-year-old son, an only child. His mother is music attorney Wendy Credle.)

Condolences were pouring in Saturday morning after it was reported that legendary music executive Andre Harrell had died overnight at the age of 59. His death was posted on Instagram by D-Nice and his ex-wife Wendy Credle told the New York Times that the cause of death was heart failure. Harrell was not only responsible for some of the biggest names in urban music — and music overall — but also for some of the culture’s most iconic moments over the years. Harrell is widely known for being responsible for starting Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ amazing career in music by hiring him first and an intern and then promoting him to an A&R at Uptown Records, the record label founded by Harrell.

Naomi’s “No Filter” series can be seen in full on Youtube and has featured fellow models Adut Akech and Cindy Crawford, designer Marc Jacobs, athletes Venus and Serena Williams and actor Lee Daniels. In episode 14, streamed live April 23, Naomi and Diddy discuss how he is handling the quarantine as a single father.

Prayers up for Naomi, Diddy, Gianni, and all of Harrell’s friends and family who are mourning him. 2020 has been tough on all of us.