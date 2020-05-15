MORE Hilariously Petty Memes From “Little Fires Everywhere”

This moment was equivalent to slamming the Big Joker on the table! Mia was ready😂#LittleFiresEverywhere pic.twitter.com/1PfwaHyk3G — S.B. (@theSheenaB) April 22, 2020

We’re back with another round of hilariously petty memes from Hulu’s wig-snatching limited series “Little Fires Everywhere” that takes you on a triggering journey into white privilege-fueled suburbia with all sorts of plot twists, sharp left turns and peak Karen-ing that stirred up endless hysteria across social media.

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, the soon-to-be award-winning Drama follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The talented cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren).

Whew, it’s absolutely essential quarantine viewing that you should watch with your finest glass of red wine.

Black viewers watching Pearl talk back to Mia the entire season of #LittleFiresEverywhere pic.twitter.com/KqPU4DkKle — #FreeVandercunt (@robinwannabefly) April 24, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) memes from “Little Fires Everywhere” on the flip.