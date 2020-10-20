Bossip Video

A messy split between two reality stars just got even messier.

Melody and Martell Holt are indeed over despite welcoming a daughter last December, and their ongoing drama is spilling onto social media. The estranged spouses who star on OWN’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” recently had a dustup on Instagram that started with Martell writing;

“When it’s your “ex’s” time to get the kids and they’re no show. #rolechange [clown face emoji]”, as seen by MadameNoire.

Afterward, Melody hopped on Instagram Live in order to share her side of the story and it got super M E S S Y.

According to Melody, her estranged husband emotionally abusively blocked her in their driveway for hours when she came by their house to pick up clothes and she’s fed up with his behavior.

“When I went to get my clothes today from the marital home, you blocked me in our driveway for hours, said Melody in an IG Live according to MadameNoire. “Martell decided that he was going to take certain purses and certain furs of mine and lock them up in his truck and say that I can’t take ‘em. So, with something that should have been easy and should have been on some, ‘I just want my stuff, I’m out’ it turned into something more because he wanted it to be something more because he’s bitter as hell. Ladies, I’m sure many of y’all, at some point in time, dealt with mental abuse, emotional abuse and all of that. After that whole scene, and I recorded it. When I literally couldn’t get out of my driveway, I had a migraine out of this world and it definitely set me back from what I was trying to do today, which was get my new home in order for me and my children, real talk. But instead, I had to deal with hours of the foolishness. He does stuff like this to me all the time, but y’all don’t see me coming, running and telling y’all about it. But you’re not going to keep coming for me and keep coming for me about my children, straight up.”

She also added that Martell has been begging her to reconcile and she’s been battling depression over the public embarrassment of her husband’s actions. If you can recall, Martell admitted to having a multiyear extramarital affair with his side chick who he called “low class” and a “peasant.”

“Second of all, Martell wants to make it seem like he wanted the divorce, he wanted the divorce,” said Melody on her Live according to MadameNoire. “But every other day, or every two days he’s asking me to be with him. He’s asking me to be his woman again. Now if I’m that damn bad of a person—this whole narrative about him saying I’ve been cheating our whole marriage—then why the hell would you be trying to be with me. That don’t even make sense. Just use some common sense. At the end of the day, sometimes people don’t expect consequences for bad behavior. And when they get those consequences they can’t deal with that sh*t. And that’s real talk but that’s not my problem. That’s not my problem. As I shared with him, and he knows this, I already dealt with the tears, the depression because you publicly have embarrassed me. You publicly have humiliated me. You have continued to cheat, other people calling me stupid for giving you other chances all this extra stuff and now that I’m walking away from you, you can’t handle it. I literally just got an email at Friday at 12—let’s be together—our beautiful kids. We can start anew.’ All of that. Now, for all the women, we love our kids. Second of all, I still have to do what I have to do. Ad what I have to do right now is get this home in order for me and my beautiful babies, which I could have done if I wasn’t blocked in my driveway and had stuff taken out of my hand. So now, the consequence is, you got to keep the kids today too. Period. Cuz now I gotta do this sh*t tomorrow.”

Melody also dropped a huge bombshell; that Martell told her he has a “baby on the way” with a woman he allegedly impregnated MULTIPLE times.

“You been talking to this chick for five years and then after I leave you, I find out about other chicks you been trying to holler at,” said Melody on her Live according to MadameNoire. “People in my inbox sending my screenshots of stuff. Move on because I have. And then, I mean, sh*t. It seems like he would leave and keep it moving and bow out anyway because I left you, I filed for divorce and you told me you had a baby on the way. You told me you had a baby on the way and she wasn’t getting rid of it because she’s gotten rid of kids for y’all before and she wasn’t doing it this time. So why are you even bothering me. So I’m asking you now, just leave me alone.”

As BOSSIP exclusively reported Melody filed for divorce from her longtime spouse in June saying that their marriage suffered an “irretrievable breakdown” and there was no chance that they’d get back together. Melody asked that neither side have to pay the other child support, and both should continue having joint physical and legal custody of their children. She also added that she wants a judge to decide how their assets and debts should be split.

Unfortunately, Martell’s not making things easy and he objected and “refuted every single allegation” in Melody’s divorce complaint and demanded that she provide evidence to the court to back up her claims. The two have four children together.

What do YOU think about this super messy split between Melody and Martell Holt???