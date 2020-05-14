Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe Break Down Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant’s Secretly Deep Friendship [Video]

Earlier this year, the world stopped when TMZ broke the news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gigi. At the time of his passing, Kobe was far removed from his days of dominating the league and had become the world’s #1 ‘Girl Dad’, an extraordinary businessman, and the biggest supporter of the future of women’s basketball. Kobe’s public ceremony was the beautiful celebration we all expected for someone who had given his all to the city of Los Angeles, the Lakers, and everyone around the world. The thing most didn’t expect, though, was the heartfelt speech Michael Jordan gave in his honor.

Many were shocked because Michael Jordan is someone who stays out of the spotlight and very humbly handles all his business in private. The second he took the stage during the funeral the tears where flowing and he let everyone know, “When Kobe died a piece of me died.” He went on to detail how Kobe was his little brother and how much he meant to him.

Many never knew Kobe and Michael were as close as they were because both men never discussed their friendship publicly. After the fact, a lot of fans wanted more details on their secretive friendship and thanks to Unk Shannon Sharpe and Lebron’s number one hater Skip Bayless, we now have more details.

Skip and Shannon beautifully broke down how they kept their friendship private and how the two were so close because neither had anyone that could relate to the things they went through on and off the court. The pair also bonded because not many people can understand the pressure or the mindset that comes from being so iconic, making Michael the perfect mentor for Kobe Bryant.

You can catch the breakdown below.