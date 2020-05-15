TDE Tunes: Reason And Schoolboy Q Come Together To Drop Their New Track “Pop Sh*t” [Audio]

TDE has really been pumping out the music lately, doing a Fan Appreciation Week last month that gave us new songs from Isaiah Rashad, Reason, SiR, and more of the label’s biggest names. Even though the songs bestowed upon us over the course of that seven days was more than generous, two of the label’s rappers have returned with yet another song for our listening pleasure.

Reason teased the track earlier this week, tweeting, “Me and @ScHoolboyQ got somethin for y’all Friday. Been waiting to put this out.”

Immediately, fans were ready to find out what a collaboration between these two sounds like, hyping up the song before its eventual release on Friday. Now, “Pop Sh*t” is out, and Reason has started to tease the track’s music video, tweeting out a clip of him fighting his doppelgänger.

Even though we just got “Might Not Make It” from Reason a few weeks back–which seems to hint that his album release is coming up next in the TDE cycle–this is the first we’ve heard from Schoolboy Q in a minute. Check out Reason and Schoolboy Q’s new collaboration “Pop Sh*t” for yourself down below to hear it for yourself: