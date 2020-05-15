Ludacris, Mark Cuban, And Stephen A. Smith Inspire Students With Their Speeches At Natty Light’s 2020 Commencement Celebration

Natural Light hosted Natty’s Worldwide Virtual Commencement to celebrate the Class of 2020 on Thursday, which included some powerful speeches from a diverse cast of speakers across the sports, entertainment and business world.

The night was hosted by Amanda Cerny and included speeches from actor and comedian Adam DeVine, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, rapper Ludacris, and more. The show also included musical performances by Machine Gun Kelly and Dashboard Confessional.

Stephen A. Smith talked about the sacrifices he made early on in his career to get where he is today:

“You’re looking at a man that once got up at 3:30 every morning to drive 87 miles one way to work, every day. One way. I earned $15,000 a year eating tuna fish and Kool-Aid. Sacrifices come, but they’re for a reason. For me to be able to stand here like I am with you right now and making sure that you avoid the obstacles that to some degree, I created for myself.”

Mark Cuban spoke on the Class of 2020 being the entrepreneurs that can change the world:

“Everything is upside down; this is a reset! You get to invent America 2.0, Class of 2020.”

And Ludacris gave some insight into how this time period will impact us for the rest of our lives:

“Think of all the hardships you have made it through in your life – this is no exception. One day you will look back and reflect on this as being one of the most character defining moments of each of your lives. And that’s why you are my heroes, the class of 2020…You guys are going to be even stronger from this situation, and you are going to grow even more. And I can’t wait to see all the positive things that you all do in the future.”

Check out a few of the speeches down below to see for yourself: