Myth Busted: The Real Story Of Michael Jordan’s Infamous “Flu Game” Is Finally Revealed [Video]

Last night marked the end of Michael Jordan and ESPN’s 10 part documentary of Jordan’s legendary career, The Last Dance. In the final episode, we relive moments you either loved if you were a Jordan fan growing up or hated if you were a fan of the opposing team.

Throughout the series, plenty of myths and rumors from throughout his career were laid to rest, including talks of gambling addiction, suspensions, and his father’s death. In the final episodes, one myth was finally set straight once and for all. For years, Michael’s infamous “flu game” has been rumored to have been a drunk Jordan playing against an intense hangover from a wild night the day before. In the documentary, Michael’s trainer Tim Grover explains that Michael actually had food poisoning that, looking back on it, seemed to be preplanned by Utah fans.

Grover explains that while they were in Utah, he called around trying to find pizza for Michael late one night. While almost every place was closed, after several calls, one place agreed to bring a pizza–and when they arrived, it was five guys bringing one pizza. Tim noted that the guys were acting suspiciously by peaking into the room when they delivered the pizza before he paid them and they left.

” … Nobody ate the pizza but him. Nobody. And there were no signs of flu, anything, being sick before that. Then, about 3 o’clock in the morning, I get a call to my room that just says, ‘Hey, man, come to MJ’s room’ and he’s literally curled up in the fetal position. … I’ve not known any flu that can hit you that fast, but I know how quickly food poisoning can hit you.”

Oddly enough, Tim admits that he avoided eating the pizza as a precaution, but Michael ate it anyway, and by 2am he was in sharp pain. The next day, Michael would be hooked to an IV before the game and go on to drop 38 points in 44 minutes, cementing another historic moment in his journey of greatness.