WTF?! Two UK Citizens Charged With Murder After Suitcases Full Of Body Parts Were Found In A Forest

A father-of-two and a 27-year-old woman have both been charged after a woman’s body was found “sawed in half” and shoved into suitcases in a forest outside of Birmingham, England.

According to local reports, the remains of an unidentified woman were discovered near a quarry in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday night. This comes after a member of the public reported a vehicle driving erratically in the area, a source close to the investigation told The Sun that the alleged scene of the crime was “like a bloodbath.”

Now, authorities are saying that a post-mortem examination was inconclusive and that further examinations are needed to establish the victim’s identity and cause of death. But still, police were able to arrest and charge two suspects: Gareeca Conita Gordon, who was charged with murder, and Mahesh Sorathiya, who was charged with assisting an offender.

These two made an appearance at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court via video on Saturday morning. Neither one of them entered a plea, but Sorathiya’s lawyer asked the judge to grant his client bail. Both defendants were denied bail and remanded in custody.

Residents in the area of the crime described an odd burning smell shortly before the two suspects were arrested.