RHOP Pettiness: Gizelle Shades Monique, Monique Threatens To Release Receipts—‘Don’t Push Me’

Some “Real Housewives of Potomac” pettiness is afoot (again) and this time it involves Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels. The castmates who are far from friends recently traded shade amid Gizelle’s appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

During the show, Gizelle was asked to react to Monique crossing out her face in a recent #RHOP cast photo. According to Gizelle, Monique was being childish and she has the “most to answer to” at their forthcoming reunion.

“I felt like she just explained to everybody she’s a third-grader. It was our cast photo, it wasn’t some random picture of me. It’s a cast photo. So clearly she feels a certain way about my face. And this face should not be scratched out ever.”

Monique quickly caught wind of the comment and she reacted on Twitter noting that someone can’t keep her name out their mouth…

before going ALL the way in and bringing up those messy allegations that Gizelle’s ex-husband/current boyfriend Pastor Jamal Bryant is in a fake relationship with her.

“She should have said herself considering the buzz about her “man”, wrote Monique. “The fact he’s telling people “It’s reality tv. It’s not real” when asked about his relationship with ankles. On a mission for a storyline & still falling short. Let me put my receipts back in my pocket #RHOP.”

Monique wasn’t done, however, she also threatened to release some receipts (RHOA style) in the form of text messages–but ultimately decided against it.

“Reading through these text conversations… Super Juicy!! Wow! Should I? Or shouldn’t I post? That is the question… I don’t like fighting dirty… but don’t push me.,” wrote Monique. […] But yet they say I go to blogs?! Please! I’ve had these receipts in my phone for almost a YEAR. I don’t need to leak… that’s what they do. Tried to show mercy but these Twitter fingers are getting itchy.”

Ooop! It’s too bad fans encouraged her not to—yet anyway!

