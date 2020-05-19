Toxic Fingers: Fertile Future Wishes Baby Future A Happy Birthday In A 7-Word Tweet, Ashy Shenanigans Ensue

baby future not gonna read either tweet so who cares lmfao https://t.co/OGtQX95cJm — TrapGawdd (@WhoDatTrap) May 19, 2020

By now, you should expect ashy shenanigans on baby Future’s birthday that started with the annual birthday wishes from his biological father Future and step-daddy Russell Wilson who tweeted within an hour of each other in the latest chapter of our fave celebrity co-parenting saga.

Now, if you’ve been following this story from Day 1, you know this is a sore subject for the Future Hive/Child Support Twitter who despise “cornball” Russell Wilson and his parenting style.

Russell Wilson to Baby future: “Daddy Loves you” Future: pic.twitter.com/lgpapHgr6X — SimpTewMuch (@SimpMuch) May 19, 2020

