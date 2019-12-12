Beat The System: Eliza Reign Joins Forces With Another Alleged Future Baby Mama To Prove Paternity

Two Of Future’s Alleged Baby Mama’s Team Up To Prove Paternity

Without willing participation from Future himself, it looks like Eliza Reign found a clever way to try and prove that the rapper is the father of her baby.

In August, the model filed a lawsuit that claimed Future was the father of her baby girl, demanding child support and offering the rapper a relationship with her daughter. But unfortunately for Reign, she didn’t quite get the response she wanted. The rapper replied by attempting to impose a gag order against her and denying his paternity completely.

Only a few months later, another woman by the name of Cindy Parker also filed legal documents against the rapper, claiming that he is the father of her three-month-old son, Legend Ary Wilburn. While Future reportedly agreed to a DNA test this time, Parker went on to claim that he went on to ghost her instead.

Fast forward to present times and it looks like these ladies decided to work together.

On Wednesday, Reign finally put all of the back and forth with DNA results to rest–not only seemingly confirming that Future is the father of her baby, but also proving that he fathered Cindy’s baby.

According to a DNA test posted by Eliza, her child and Cindy’s baby are related. The report states there is a 99.9% probability that the kids are half-siblings.

Reign went on to joke about the situation on her Instagram stories, writing,

”Honesty hour, ”I don’t know who tf my baby daddy is. But… I can confirm, whoever it is also got #Cindy pregnant too. issa small world.”

Cindy also posted a picture of the DNA test, writing the following in her caption:

“Legend can be avoided. Even the court system can be avoided. However, one thing that is for sure, is charity starts at the home and family is everything, regardless of the circumstances.”

Eliza has been trolling Future on social media for months now, with the rapper continuously pretending like she doesn’t exist–but now that she’s seemingly got some pretty hard evidence that Future is the father, maybe he’ll take these paternity claims more seriously.

The saga continues and Eliza’s STILL petty. She added this “allegedly” meme to her account.

What do YOU think about Future’s alleged two latest baby mamas teaming up???