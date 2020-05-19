Fatkinis Forevaaa!!! Gabi Fresh And Her Curvylicious Crew Slay Their Summer Time Fine ’20 Swimsuits For All Campaign

Gabi Fresh has done it AGAIN.

We can remember all the way back to 2013 when Gabi’s first “Fatkini” made so much noise. Now seven years later, Gabi has grown so much as a swimwear designer. She took to Instagram to celebrate her latest collection and talk about her creative process evolving each collection using expertise as a style expert, fashion blogger and influencer.

Finding recent inspiration in minimalist styling and taking it “back to the basics”, Gabi reunites with her inaugural campaign cast of icons, Nadia Aboulhosn and Maxey Greene, to celebrate her Summer ‘20 collection with Swimsuits For All.

“I’ve been given the opportunity, through unprecedented times, to cherish aspects in my life that truly matter and ultimately led me to reflect on my seven-year partnership with Swimsuits for All,” says Gabi. “I’m so proud of the designs and positive impact I’ve created for this community.I look forward to sharing my newest collection as well as continuing to spread my message of promoting self-care and purchasing items that make them feel good, especially during these times.”

We can definitely see how the ladies would feel and look amazing in these styles.

The 11-piece collection is available in sizes 10-26 with cup sizes ranging from D/DD-G/H cups. Retailing under $160, the GabiFresh summer collection is available to shop now at http://www.swimsuitsforall.com/gabifresh-swimsuits.

Which one is your favorite? We’re all about that yellow set. It’s gorgeous riiiiight? Something about that particular shade always looks amazing on brown skin ladies.

All of the colors are fun though and it’s been pretty dope to see how Gabi manages to switch up her styles over and over again so no two collections are exactly alike.

Check out more photos from the campaign below.