Your Weekly Helping Of QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram

Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to celebrate our first socially distanced Memorial Day weekend that’s sure to be the littest three days since quarantine started eight weeks ago.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) distracting everyone from low liquor levels, dwindling meat supplies, stressful political shenanigans, Jason Derulo’s corny TikTok antics, our first summer without summer blockbusters and the chilling possibility of America being locked down for several more months.

Hit the flip for another life-saving round of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats on the gram.