Tammy Rivera Says "Liposuction" Gave Her Too Much Azz, Expresses Regret
Knifed Up: Tammy Rivera Says “Liposuction” Gave Her Too Much Azz, Expresses Regret
After years of fans questioning her supernatural curves, Tammy Rivera has finally admitted to having plastic surgery. The reality star went Live on Instagram with radio personality Leah Henry and revealed she had liposuction in her stomach area. Unfortunately, Tammy says she regrets the procedure. According to the bodaciously built banger, she has “too much a**” now.
Tammy feels as if her decision to remove the “little pouch” from her tummy caused all her fat to transfer to her bottom, that’s why she’s so THICK down there and she doesn’t really love the attention.
Hit play to hear it.
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @kecia.kae For those who have been following Tammy Rivera for a while are probably used to seeing her snatched body and glam cakes on our TV screens and timelines. However, there’s always been a big debate between folks who have been trying to figure out whether she’s apart of the team natural gang or team surgery. ——————————————————————————————— Now, Tammy Rivera has always been focused on talking about more important things like her family and music career and has never really felt the need to talk about her hot body. However, she recently went Live on Instagram with radio personality Leah Henry where she talked about a few things including her experience with plastic surgery. ——————————————————————————————— Like always, Tammy kept it real and shared that she has gone under the knife for her breasts. The reality star also revealed that she has gotten liposuction but regrets doing the procedure. ——————————————————————————————— Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸 @leahahenry ——————————————————————————————— If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Back in 2017, Tammy appeared on Sister Circle and swore that her booty was all-natural when asked if she had any work done, but did admit to having one surgery: a breast lift and implant.
We’re guessing Tammy wasn’t ready to own up to her liposuction surgery back then?
“I promise on the air I breathe and my child breathes, this is my a**,” says Tammy. “This is my real booty for sure. I did get a breast lift and when I got my breast lift I got an implant. I’ve got my reduced three times after that because they kept growing.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.