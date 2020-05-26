No, No, No: Fans Are Dragging LeToya Luckett’s Husband Tommicus For TOXIC Behavior

Tommicus Walker, husband to LeToya Luckett, might want to straighten up his act in his marriage because his wife’s fans are calling for her to DIVORCE him after witnessing his behavior on “Family Hustle”.

The reality tv couple has been trying to work through what seems to be a petty argument about communication and fans are not liking how Tommicus is carrying on in the situation. Things seemed to come to a head in a scene where Tommi and LeToya were in a marriage counseling session. Despite mediation from a counselor, LeToya’s hubby refuses to participate in the counseling when asked if he thought he was sometimes aggressive with his tone.

After the session, Tommi tells LeToya to take him to the airport because he’d be leaving for Dallas that evening without any prior warning to let his wife know he was leaving the state! WTH?

When Tommi informs @LeToyaLuckett that he’s going to Dallas on the way to the airport, things get a little testy… #FamilyHustle pic.twitter.com/MFqNiN977A — Friends & Family Hustle (@FamilyHustle) May 19, 2020

Tommi says he was leaving abruptly to see his “other” daughter, pitting the little girl against his confused wife, and fans are calling it b**sh**.

Tommi and that comment abt going to see his OTHER daughter was passive aggressive AF. #friendsandfamilyhustle pic.twitter.com/05KWC1GUwT — MilahBspeakz (@MBspeakz) May 19, 2020

Fans are furious for LeToya and want her to see that Tommi’s behavior is a huge red flag. What do you think she should do in this situation? Is Tommi being shady? Hit the flip to see the conversation LeToya had with her hubby after his impromptu trip.