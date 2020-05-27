Offset Accuses Celebrity Jeweler Of Lying In $400K Bling Theft Case (Exclusive)

Nearly a year after a jeweler to the stars accused Offset of failing to pay for almost $400,000 worth of ice, the rapper has come out swinging against the claims.

Offset filed court papers asking a judge to dismiss Guven’s Fine Jewelry’s case against him – on the day both sides were supposed to head to court for a default judgment in the case, BOSSIP can reveal.

The rapper doesn’t deny entering into a business deal with Guven’s, but he questioned the prices the jeweler’s charged him, said there was no written contract and he claimed he didn’t accept every single piece of jewelry and returned at least one piece, an 18-carat white gold tennis bracelet worth $140,000, his court filing says.

Offset also said he bought an SUV for the jewelers, and they held the title as collateral for the jewelry in question.

Offset accused the company of never properly serving him with the suit. He said Guven’s sent their complaint to an Atlanta address they knew Offset no longer lived because they’d previously sent jewelry to his real address. He said he’s since moved to L.A. with his wife, Cardi B. and their family, his complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states.

We exclusively revealed that Guven’s sued Offset last year, accusing him of disappearing with their jewelry even though he promised to pay up. They sued the “Clout” rapper for breach of contract and more, alleging he never paid for pricey bling like a platinum diamond necklace with emerald cut diamonds that was appraised at nearly $95,000.

According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, Guven’s said they sent Offset several high-end pieces, including an 18 karat gold tennis bracelet with 27 round shaped diamonds worth $140,000 and another tennis bracelet – this one platinum – with an emerald cut diamond valued at nearly $40,000. In total, Guven says Offset owes it $359,490.

The jeweler contends that although Offset kept the jewels in question, he never paid for them. Guven’s said its reps contacted Offset in June 2019 to demand payment, but he apparently ignored the demands.

But Offset claimed in court docs this week that he had no clue about the lawsuit until last week, when his mom called him after discovering the case while searching online for another suit, his court docs state.

A judge has yet to rule on the case.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Offset and Guven’s for comment.