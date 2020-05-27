Issa Girl Fight: Rumors Of Ari Fletcher And Alexis Sky Allegedly Get Into Nasty Fight Involving Weapons DESTROYED The Internet

You probably woke up this morning confused as to why “Alexis Sky” and “Ari Fletcher” were trending overnight. We were too until we did a teeny bit of digging. Rumors went rampant all over the internet of the two of them getting into a fight in Atlanta with guns and knives being involved.

We did a scan of the police blotters and didn’t see any arrests pop up yet but we are definitely going to keep you up to date as we try to figure out exactly what happened and if there was anything to the rumors.

The whole snafu started back in February when Alexis claimed that she paved the way for Ari, who was quick to rebuff the claims. Then a few weeks later they ended up at the same club and sent sign language threats at one another:

Watching alexis skyy and Ari looking like montagues and capulets is making me crease 😂 pic.twitter.com/6hOAUtrUl5 — Kyra-Skye🌋 (@KyraSkye3) March 15, 2020

Then they argued some more online:

Alexis Sky calls out Ari on twitter intstead of in person 🥱 after they were hosting the same club party tonight !!! pic.twitter.com/RPLslWdxH2 — #CHATROOM‼️🗣 (@RealiTeaChats) March 15, 2020

Now they are allegedly involved in something worse.

What if Ari and Alexis Sky didn’t fight and I’m up being nosey at 4am for nothing. pic.twitter.com/XEA3Sy3jQ9 — CammmBammm🥭🇹🇹 (@CammBammish) May 27, 2020

Again, we are trying to get more info and will have that for you soon so stay tuned.