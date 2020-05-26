Here's What Happened When Beyoncé Was Spotted Outside With A Mask
- By alexbossip
You know s***’s very real when QUEEN BEY is spotted out and about in a mask during these stressfully uncertain times where nearly 100,000 Americans have died from the deadly virus.
Naturally, Bey’s hyper obsessive Hive pointed out that her already legendary N95 mask was upside down which stirred up hilarious chatter while serving as a shining example for the stubborn, selfish and rebellious people who refuse to wear a mask in public.
At this point, we expect to see more and more celebs wearing masks, social distancing and looking less glamorous than usual as the threat of a second wave inches closer this summer
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Beyonce wearing a mask outside on the flip.
