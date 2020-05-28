Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay More Than $320K In Damages In Back Rent Case On L.A. Manse (Exclusive)

Rich The Kid has been ordered to cough up more than $300,000 to settle an ugly back rent case on a palatial pad in the Hollywood Hills.

Last week, an LA judge issued a default judgment against the “Plug Walk” rapper for failing to respond in landlord Haikuhe Chichyan’s case against him.

We exclusively revealed that Haikuhe Chichyan sued Rich The Kid last year for breach of contract after the rapper allegedly stopped paying the $22,500 a month rent for his Hollywood mansion. Lawyers for Chichyan – the chairman of a trust that owns the mansion – accused Rich of skipping out on the rent beginning in December 2018 even though he signed a half year-long lease promising to pay, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

In total, the landlord said that Rich, whose real name is Dimitri Roger, $32,376, which included a $2,500 late fee and $7,376 in utilities. However, the lawyers tacked on “special damages” in the case which ballooned the debt to six figures.

Rich – who shares a baby son with gal pal Tori Brixx – never responded to the case, so on May 22, a judge slapped him with a default judgment for $323,214, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The home in question was built for a king: the 5,600 square foot pad boasts five bedrooms, six baths, views of downtown Hollywood and the Hollywood sign. The mansion’s over the top amenities include a saltwater pool, sauna, 20 foot high ceilings and a spa.

But the landlord’s lawyer told BOSSIP that Rich The Kid and his entourage trashed the place, and let his dogs defecate on the home’s hardwood floors, urinate on duvets, heated the saltwater pool to almost 100 degrees and damaged the pool system and broke an app-controlled entertainment system. And despite signing a lease with a no smoking policy, Burunsuzyan said Rich smoked weed all over the mansion and left blunt ashes strewn everywhere.

We’ve reached out to Rich The Kid for comment but haven’t heard back.