Making A Meemaw: Tommie Lee’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Reveals She’s Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Tommie Lee’s teen daughter Samaria. The 16-year-old recently announced that she’s pregnant. Samaria is Tommie’s oldest daughter. In 2018, the reality star made headlines for being arrested after having an alleged altercation with her then 11-year-old daughter, Havalli.

“I made my choice to keep my gift from god and live not caring about what anybody else think,” the teen declared.

Samaria continues, expressing her gratitude for being a mommy-to-be.

I am beyond grateful and happy for the people who stuck around to let me know they got me cause only god know it take a village to raise one child ! My life is only going up from here i just have one extra life coming with me and I’m beyond happy for it. And for all the young pregnant woman or woman with child let me be your inspiration! It’s okay you will do just fine.

Hit the flip for photos of Samaria and her baby bump.