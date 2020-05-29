“The Four” Winner Evvie McKinney Debuts Feel-Good Bop “Bring The Whole Hood”

You may remember powerhouse songstress Evvie Mickinney as the Season 1 winner of FOX’s “The Four: Battle to Stardom” where she gave it her all each week in front of celebrity judges Diddy, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor.

Evvie quickly rose as the fan fave and claimed the crown through powerful performances and her angelic voice. After an initial deal with Republic Records, she signed to Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG (home of Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Tye Tribbett) where she collabed with mentor Meghan Trainor on new single “Bring the Whole Hood” that speaks to what inspired her musically while inviting listeners into her journey.

With an upbeat tempo and ode to her hometown of Memphis, “Bring the Whole Hood” is an autobiography of Evvie’s life and a look into her path as an emerging artist.

“In this single, I’m introducing you to the heart and soul of who I am; where I’ve come from and where I’m going,” said McKinney of the feel-good bop that’s already #1 on Pandora’s Gospel playlist.

“Without question, Evvie McKinney is a formidable live performer,” gushed Monica Coates and EJ Gaines, Co-Executive Directors of Motown Gospel. “With the release of ‘Bring The Whole Hood,’ we are thrilled that fans will finally get to hear her inspiring story in her own voice.”

Stream “Bring The Whole Hood” here and follow her journey to stardom here.