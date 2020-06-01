A Gallery Of Celebrities Who Made F***ing Fools Of Themselves Talking About The Protests And George Floyd…So Far

Well, this is what we wanted, wasn’t it? We wanted celebrities to speak up about social issues and this is the damn result. A lot of people really made themselves look like complete idiots over the weekend. Either they mourned businesses being broken, talked about the plight of biracial kids or simply made themselves look like worthless celebrities, these people are going to have a hell of a reckoning when they want us to start buying their products again.

We sadly collected the clips, tweets, IG pages and everything else from celebrities who offered us absolutely nothing but head-scratching, head-shaking frustration-inducing nothingness. We don’t know if they got canceled but we know it’s going to be a long time before their stupidity is forgotten.