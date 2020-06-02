Lea Michele Glee Cast Mates Call Her Out For Being Horrible To Work With
Lea Michele Tried To Speak Up For Black Lives Matter Until Her Cast Members Revealed That She Is Trash As Hell; Twitter Dragging ERUPTS
- By BLM
So many people are dropping their very own company messages and sometimes meaningless Black Lives Matter and George Floyd hashtags to make themselves feel good or not look like they’re being silent. While earnest support is great, half-hearted support does the opposite. The last thing you want is a “this you?” tweet to pop up and get in that a$$.
Lea Michele of Glee fame tried to throw out her support to the cause and it was a bad idea. Her cast mates from the show, namely Sammie Ware, came for that a$$ and had her trending all night.
Whoo buddy this is all hilarious and big draggings are happening. Hit the flip to see more…
