BOSSIPSounds: YG Shares New Protest Anthem “F**k the Police” [Audio]

As protests continue nationwide following the murder of George Floyd, YG decided to drop a new protest song aptly titled “F**k the Police.”

“So I got bad news I was told today that my protest is not safe and that people could get hurt or shot,” YG said on Instagram after previously announcing details regarding a demonstration at Hollywood & Vine. “I’m not trying to get none of my people hurt or shot so I’mma cancel the date. It’s f**ked up but I’m gonna come back bigger and better. I’m partnering with Black Lives Matter and we gonna do this s**t the right way. For the people, for the city, and for all the artists that wanna pop out and participate.”

In the caption of his post, the rapper wrote, “#F**KTHEPOLICE link in bio , they kant censor me!” emphasizing the fact that he’ll make sure his voice is heard one way or another, whether it be at a protest or in a song.

If you’ll recall, YG and Nipsey Hussle’s collaboration “FDT” (a.k.a “F**k Donald Trump”) became a protest anthem for the era during the 2016 presidential election, and still resonates today as we endure the idiot in office. Hopefully, this new track from the Bompton rapper can have the same impact.

Listen to “FTP (F**k the Police)” for yourself down below: