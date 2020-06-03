Shekinah Jo Responds After “Cockadoodoo” Khia Drags Her For Shedding Lenox Mall Looter Tears

Oh boy! Khia had some words for a lot of people this week on her “Gag Order” show in regards to George Floyd protests with Shekinah Jo square in the middle of the read — now she’s responding.

Clips from Khia’s exclusive show have been shared across the internet of her dragging Shekinah Jo for recently shedding tears on Instagram over folks who were looting stores down in Atlanta.

Shekinah, you’ll be able to get your Gucci. Calm down. pic.twitter.com/dM8Tmher5c — Author BiancaXaviera (@BiancaXaviera_) May 30, 2020

Khia starts her rant about Shekinah off slow then she hits the gas, going 100 with the disrespect.

“Word on the curb Shekinah Jo out here crying over the Gucci store getting broken into like she could shop there….and the people are gagging!”

Khia goes further, labeling the reality show star as “ret***ed” and coming for her body weight. SMH. It’s really nasty. Hit play to hear it here:

Shekinah Jo responded on IG live last night after viewers brought up Khia's rant about her.