Keke Palmer Pleads With The National Guard To March With The People In George Floyd Protest [Video]

Keke Palmer is putting her money where her mouth is. Not only is she one of the celebrities to utilize her platform by posting about the current movement on social media, but she showed up for the cause, taking it to the streets on Tuesday by joining protestors demanding justice for George Floyd.

The Strahan, Sara and Keke host was spotted at a demonstration in Los Angeles, where she was filmed approaching members of the National Guard and trying to convince them to show their support for the protests. In a now-viral clip, Keke reminds the soldiers of one of Donald Trump’s recent tweets that threatened violence against certain protestors he referred to as “thugs.”

“You have to pay attention to what’s going on. We have a president who’s trying to incite a race war,” she said to the soldiers. “You have people in here that need your help. This is when you and y’all stand together with the community, with society, to stop the governmental oppression. Period. We need you.” Once one of the soldiers told Palmer he agrees, Keke replied, “Then march beside us. Get your people. March beside us…show us you’re here for us…Please, just do it. Be the change.”

That’s when the solider explained to the actress that he could only march to the end of the street because he is required to remain at his post and “control this area.” As she continued to encourage the soldier to participate in the march, he continually told her he must stay in the area to protect the surrounding businesses.

After it was clear that the soldier wouldn’t be taking place in any marching, Keke’s fellow protesters asked the man if he could take a knee to show his solidarity. He did just that, also being joined by his fellow soldier, which caused the crowd to erupt in applause.