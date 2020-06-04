Blac Chyna Claims Landlord “Wrongfully” Took $56K From Her, Wants Eviction Case Thrown Out (Exclusive)

Blac Chyna said the landlord who scored a $72,000 judgment against her in an eviction case got it under shady circumstances, and she wants a court to intervene.

That’s according to new court papers from the OnlyFans model asking the judge to throw out landlord Michael Kremerman’s default judgment against her and halt the sheriff from distributing more than $56,000 it seized in order to pay the debt, BOSSIP has learned.

The landlord sued Blac Chyna for breach of contract and negligence last year, alleging she upped and moved from a Studio City, Ca. cottage four months before her lease was up without settling the back rent payments and with about $18,000 worth of items from the house.

Chyna said in April 2020, Kremerman “wrongfully” obtained $56,400 from her checking account towards the judgment, which she said included $13,821.94 in additional rent charges even though he no longer owned the home, court papers state.

The mom of two insists that she was never properly served with the case and that he still owes her $20,000 from her security deposit that he failed to return, her court papers say.

She wants the default judgment set aside and her day in court to answer Kremerman’s back rent allegations. Both sides are set to face off in court later this month.

