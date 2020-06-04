Drew Brees blasted and apologizes for comment about NFL players protesting
Eaux: Drew Brees Does Mayo Moonwalk Apologizing For Un-Chachere’d Comments About NFL Player Kneeling In Protest
Nah, nah, nah, Drew Brees. You said exactly what you meant when asked the easiest layup question in the world. Keep that same energy.
Yesterday the New Orleans Saints quarterback took sack after sack after sack after sack after sack as the 280-character Insta-defensive line penetrated his privileged pass protection in response to his highly insensitive comments about players protesting George Floyd’s murder during the upcoming season.
Yahoo’s Daniel Roberts asked Brees about Colin Kaepernick’s iconic kneeling during the national anthem and what he thought of players continuing the trend during the potential upcoming season. Here’s what happened:
Drew didn’t just get called out by the angry social media masses. He was called out by athletes across various sports like George Floyd’s best friend Stephen Jackson, LeBron James, and even his own teammates like outspoken activist Malcolm Jenkins.
As I was trying to muster up the energy and find the words to address Drew Brees’s comments I recorded this video. Before I could post it, Drew reached out to me to discuss his point of view. All in all, I’m still posting this video because it’s important for anyone who wants to consider themself an ally to know how these words and actions affect those who you want to help. Drew’s words during his interview were extremely painful to hear and I hope he rectifies them with real action.
This morning, per usual, Brees issued a lengthy Instagram apology that quite frankly, he could have kept.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
There’s nothing left we can really say that these gentlemen haven’t said more eloquently. All we got is…Rise Up.
