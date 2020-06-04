Dwyane Wade Reveals He & Gabrielle Union Were Being Watched And Followed While Negotiating Complaint Against NBC Universal

After initially revealing the company’s discriminatory workplace practices last year, Gabrielle Union has finally filed a complain against NBC Universal, Fremantle, Simon Cowell, and SYCO Entertainment.

New York Magazine and HuffPost Contributor Yashar Ali shared the news on Twitter, revealing that this move was months in the making, as Union negotiated with NBC Universal on their cultural and workplace issues. He also reported that Gabrielle would be filing a separate lawsuit against Simon Cowell.

Just last month, Gabrielle went more into detail about the toxic work environment she endured on America’s Got Talent.

“It was when the newly minted judge stood on a closed soundstage and was enveloped in a cloud of cigarette smoke, to which she’s been severely allergic her entire life,” her Variety cover story revealed. “Producers, fellow judges and set assistants looked on unfazed as series creator and star Simon Cowell finished his smoke while Union’s respiratory system went haywire.”

Now, after finally filing a complaint against the companies who produce AGT, her husband, Dwyane Wade is alleging that their family has been terrorized throughout the entire process.

“Y’all have deemed her a liar after months of trying to inform y’all of the issues in the work place and also make sure other employees of color that comes after her won’t have the same experiences,” the retired baller tweeted. “Instead of looking thru the lens of someone who has been an advocate for the black and brown community, for women and for rape victims.”

“So instead of making sure your work environment is a a better place for everyone. Y’all have decided that she what? Made it all up because she lost a job? She’s a black women in Hollywood she has lost out on many jobs,” Wade continued.

After that is when he revealed that his family was being followed while Union negotiated her complaint against NBC.

“When these negotiations started my house started being watched and my family started being followed. My daughter couldn’t even go to swim class without us being trailed by people looking for answers. Well y’all have the answers and y’all still don’t wanna listen to them.”

Hopefully NBC Universal, Simon Cowell, and all other involved parties are held accountable for how they treated Gabrielle Union during her time on America’s Got Talent.