Gabrielle Union Reveals Details Of The ‘Toxic’ Work Environment She Endured On America’s Got Talent

Gabrielle Union has spent the majority of 2020 stuck in quarantine like the rest of us, but she has popped up on social media with her hubby Dwyane Wade and their precious family giving us the cutest looks into their lives. Just this past week, she dropped in on Desus & Mero’s show to talk about Michael Jordan’s documentary The Last Dance and her “Shady Baby” Kaavia.

While Gabrielle has popped into the spotlight here and there, many have been wondering why she has yet to elaborate on her shocking statements made last year about her experience working on America’s Got Talent. At the end of 2019, Gabrielle shook Hollywood by speaking up about the toxic work environment she experienced while on the show, but we never received the full story.

Now, thanks to Variety, Union has a new cover story that lets her break her silence on the situation and speak at length about what she endured.

Toxicity in the workplace is often invisible, but actor and producer Gabrielle Union says she’s never seen it defined more clearly than in her first moments on the set of the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent.” It was when the newly minted judge stood on a closed soundstage and was enveloped in a cloud of cigarette smoke, to which she’s been severely allergic her entire life. Producers, fellow judges and set assistants looked on unfazed as series creator and star Simon Cowell finished his smoke while Union’s respiratory system went haywire. That moment would be one of many in which Union says she unsuccessfully raised issues about the physical and emotional toxicity at “AGT,” produced by FremantleMedia and Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, which has aired for 15 seasons on NBC.

Gabrielle has been in the entertainment business and working on various sets across the world for 25 years. In that time, she’s seen enough to know what’s not normal and what should or shouldn’t be happening on set.

