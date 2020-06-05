Unapologetically Thicc: Angela Simmons Reveals The Motive Behind Parading Her Bangin’ Body On IG

Angela Simmons has been confidently shown off her healthy figure and lifestyle online for a while now and the 32-year-old mom is proud of what she’s naturally working with. A few months back, Romeo Miller actually cut ties with the reality star he said, because he thought her photos were a bit risque for her brand.

Welp, Angela isn’t afraid to lose friends over doing what makes her happy. That’s showing off her hard work.

So why does the reality star persist? Angela explains in a recent episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” that she’s always been mindful of her natural body, even in high school and she’s worked hard to keep herself together inside and outside.

“I really don’t care what anyone else has to say about how I show my body. I hope I can be an inspiration for my sister, because it took me a while to get where I’m at. “

In the full clip during the episode, Angela is motivating her sister who reveals she’s struggling after gaining a few extra pounds. Maybe Angela can buy Vanessa one of these things for Christmas? We love to see it!

Keep up the hard work.