D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has 16th street painted Black Lives Matter
Hate It Or Love It? D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Has “Black Lives Matter” Painted On 16th Street Leading To White House
Protesters who have been demonstrating in front of the White House in D.C. have had their constitutional rights violated by the President of 53% of white women as police and military forces have been set against them to silence their voices.
The city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, has decided to send a message to Donald via street art and municipal signage.
According to NBNews, Bowser had city workers paint 16th street with “Black Lives Matter” leading all the way up to Lafayette Square and 1600 STFU Ave. The local BLM chapter isn’t moved.
Mayor Bowser also formally requested that Donald remove all military personnel from the city and has announced that all of them will be evicted from the hotels they are currently occupying.
Where do you stand on all this? Do you see the power in the symbolic gesture or do you believe that Mayor Bowser is choosing aesthetics over actionable items?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.