So Sweet: The Cast Of ‘Grown-ish’ Set Up A College Fund For The Daughter Of Late ‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce

While the sudden loss of anyone is always tragic, the good that comes as a result of it can help restore one’s faith in humanity.

According to reports from TMZ, the cast of Grown-ish is looking after one of their own by setting up a college fund for the daughter of late Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce. The sitcom family launched a GoFundMe in the name of Gregory’s 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, with the proceeds set to be saved for her future college tuition. Gregory’s father, Deon Boyce, is an assistant director on the show, and Greg — who often worked on the series behind the scenes — was super close with Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson.