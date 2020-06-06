So Sweet: The Cast Of ‘Grown-ish’ Set Up A College Fund For The Daughter Of Late ‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce

'Grown-ish' Cast Sets Up A College Fund For Gregory Tyree Boyce's Daughter

While the sudden loss of anyone is always tragic, the good that comes as a result of it can help restore one’s faith in humanity.

According to reports from TMZ, the cast of Grown-ish is looking after one of their own by setting up a college fund for the daughter of late Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce. The sitcom family launched a GoFundMe in the name of Gregory’s 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, with the proceeds set to be saved for her future college tuition. Gregory’s father, Deon Boyce, is an assistant director on the show, and Greg — who often worked on the series behind the scenes — was super close with Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson.

Last month, Gregory along with his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, died in Las Vegas. According to the Clark County coroner, the couple passed away from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, and both deaths were ruled accidental.
The Grown-ish cast and crew says that the fundraiser honors Deon, their “beloved friend, co-worker, and all-around amazing human being … who lost his son and best friend, Greg, a few weeks ago.” According to the TV family, they figured the college fund would be the best way to show their assistant director how deeply they care about him and his granddaughter.
So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $17,000 and counting. You can donate yourself here.

