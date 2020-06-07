‘We Have To Stop Placing The Blame On The Whole Force’: Lil Wayne Speaks On George Floyd Murder By Retelling Story About A White Cop Who Saved His Life

Lil Wayne has almost always had…disappointing…views on certain subjects, especially when it comes to matters surrounding race and police brutality in America. Because of one positive experience in his life, he’s been known to discredit the experience of others in his community–which is exactly what he’s doing now, following the murder of George Floyd.

During a recent episode of his Beats 1 show, Young Money Radio, the rapper explained his on stance brutality by passing along some anecdotal evidence.

As you probably already know, if you’ve ever seen a Lil Wayne interview, the NOLA native shot himself when he was 12 years old. Not only that, he’s vocalized many times in the past that his life was saved by Deputy Robert Hoobler, which heavily contributes to his own personal thoughts about the police.

“My life was saved when I was young. … Shot myself. My life was saved by a white cop. Uncle Bob,” Wayne said during his latest episode of Young Money Radio. “So from, therefore, you have to understand the way I view police, period. … There was a bunch of black cops that jumped over me by that door with that hole in my chest. He refused to.”

Ironically enough, Deputy Robert Hoobler was fired in 2012 after repeatedly tasing a Louisiana man while calling him several racial slurs–including the N-word–during an arrest. Safe to say he’s not the best selection for Lil Wayne’s ‘a few bad apples’ argument.

While he admits the police in New Orleans can be intense, Wayne drives home the idea that judging all cops after being mistreated by one isn’t the way.

“Understand that I go through situations too,” he said. “We all got our situations. Don’t judge no one for no reason. Don’t judge. Do you. … Help out in any way that you can. We can only win it together.”

Lil Wayne also gave his thoughts on the police killing of George Floyd, in which he echoed the same sentiment, saying that “we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge.”

This isn’t the first time Wayne has disappointed fans with his outlook on racism. In 2016, he made headlines when he denounced the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming he didn’t know “what racism is” during an interview with ABC’s Nightline.