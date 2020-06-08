Terry Crews Draws Backlash For "Black Supremacy" Tweet
Mr. Bo(Flex)jangles: Terry Crews Offers Sad Sellout Sentiments About “Black Supremacy”; Gets Dragged To HGH Clinic In The Sky
Terry Crews is at it again. Remember a couple of years ago when everyone was rallying behind him and his story? Well, he certainly paid us back by being one big a$$ real life version of his sellout character from White Chicks. He’s done a full 180 on us, betraying Black women at every chance he gets. He threw Gabrielle Union under the bus over America’s Got Talent and bathed in the backlash, being big trash about it all.
Now he chimed in about the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests happening across the world. Why? We don’t know but he did. WTF. This is what he had to say:
Uh. Okay. Thank you? Why did he feel the need to open his mouth and even say some mess like this? What the hell is even Black supremacy? Why is Terry so oiled up and worthless? Help!
