Beyoncé Pays Tribute To George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, & Ahmaud Arbery In YouTube Commencement Speech [Video]

This weekend, Youtube Originals hosted its “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation for this year’s graduating class. When the coronavirus hit the United States, all education moved online, taking prom and graduation away from a majority of the 2020 seniors around the country.

Because of that, Youtube lined up a star-studded cast for an event to pay tribute to these young folks, which included former POTUS and FLOTUS Barack and Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Megan The Stallion, Billy Porter, Doja Cat, Kerry Washington, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry. But by far, the most exciting part for the seniors has to be the fact that Beyoncé would be the one delivering their commencement speech–Something that they for sure didn’t have on their senior bingo card.

Beyoncé’s speech was perhaps the most powerful thing you will watch today. In her monologue, she talks about her journey, owning her own companies, and finally having ownership of her journey within the music business. She goes on to say her reason for making it important to do so is sexism in the music business and lack of female representation. She also thanks Black Lives Matter protesters and pays homage to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Thank you for using your collective voice in letting the word know that Black Lives Matter,” said Bey. “Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates we celebrate today.” “Your queerness is beautiful, your blackness is beautiful, your compassion, your understanding, your fight for people who may be different from you is beautiful.”

You can watch her full commencement speech below.