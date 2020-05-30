BeyGOOD: Beyoncé Pleads With Fans To Sign A Petition For George Floyd

Beyoncé is joining the legion of celebrities speaking out following the murder of George Floyd.

She shared a call to action on her Instagram page, where she addressed Floyd’s murder and how we need to make sure Americans don’t normalize the pain of these losses, despite them being so common. With Miles Davis’ “So What” playing in the background, she clarified that her message wasn’t just for people of color, but for everyone.

“No more senseless killings of human beings,” Beyoncé said. “George is all our family in humanity. He’s our family because he is a fellow American.”

In the video and in her caption, she went on to direct her followers to sign the change.org petition that was set up to seek justice for Floyd. “If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition,” she wrote underneath the video.

The petition in question is meant for Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman, with citizens calling for all four officers involved in George Floyd’s murder to be charged and fired immediately. While former Minnesota officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday, the three other officers have not been arrested or charged.