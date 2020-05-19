Youtube Originals Adds Beyoncè, J. Lo, Lizzo, Doja Cat & More To It’s “Dear Class Of 2020” Special

Earlier this month Youtube Originals announced it would host a special virtual Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020. This year’s high school seniors face a challenge unfamiliar to any that have come before them. Their special year was ruined by the Coronavirus, making their last day in classrooms the last day they spent with friends and teachers they’ve spent their lives growing up with. YouTube is hoping to make up for that loss by delivering an unforgettable experience on June 6th entitled “Dear Class Of 2020”. Previously it was announced that our forever POTUS & FLOTUS Barack & Michelle would be delivering separate speeches and then a joint speech for the seniors. The former First Lady & President were also to be joined by BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, asapSCIENCE Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, The Try Guys, Zendaya, Mr. Kate, Dude Perfect, Jackie Aina, and Zane Hijazi.

That lineup alone is a better graduation ceremony than any other graduating class has ever had, but Youtube is still ramping up the event announcing another round of special guests via press release.

Joining President and Mrs. Obama in “Dear Class of 2020” is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter who will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class; guest appearances will include Lala Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, FINNEAS, Bill & Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HITRECORD, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Ciara & Russell Wilson, Cast of Euphoria, Cast of Riverdale, TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and Natalie Morales, and YouTube creators Emma Chamberlain, John Green, NikkieTutorials, and Mark Rober. Throughout the YouTube Originals special, graduates will enjoy musical performances from artists like Camila Cabello, Chloe X Halle, Lizzo, and Maluma. Following the symbolic graduation cap toss, the celebration will continue with a grad night party hosted by YouTube Music. In addition to the previously announced performance by BTS, grads can enjoy newly announced performances by CNCO, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

With a few weeks to go, there is no telling who else will join this already star-studded line-up!