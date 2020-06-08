Akon Comes Under Fire For Tekashi Collaboration
Rat Pack: Akon Got DRAGGED For Making A “Locked Up” Song With Tekashi 6ix9ine
- By daviddtss
2020 just keeps on giving us a bunch of terrible moments. Some we saw coming, others came out of nowhere. This one definitely came the f*** out of nowhere. Akon has been celebrated as a Black revolutionary for a few years now. He’s committed to all sorts of efforts in African and has been a voice for the world. Now, he’s done something the internet gravely disapproves of.
As you know Tekashi is a lot of things and one of them is a snitch and pretty revolting human being in a lot of ways. We have no clue what possessed Akon to get in the booth with this fool.
This prompted Jay Versace to chime in with a haymaker of an accusation. Wow.
Twitter spent all weekend frying Akon. Hit the flip to see it.
