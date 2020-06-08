The Audacity: Here’s What Happened When Mona Scott Young And Shaunie O’Neal Posted Their “Uplifting Black Women” IG Pics

If you have been on IG or Facebook over the past few days then you have seen the challenge from Black men and women posting pics of themselves and tagging each other with this caption:

“We are BLACK WOMEN!….. We too have a VOICE….. We don’t tear down other BLACK WOMEN!….. We have felt the pain of NOT BEING HEARD and we have decided to be deliberate about building others! If I didn’t tag you, please don’t be offended. I tried to pick people I thought would do this challenge!! All too often, we women find it easier to criticize each other, instead of building each other up. With all of the negativity going around, let’s do something positive!! Upload 1 picture of yourself…. ONLY you. Then tag as many sisters to do the same. Let’s build ourselves up, instead of tearing ourselves down. COPY AND PASTE If I tagged you, don’t disappoint me!!!”

This is tremendously uplifting and people have been sharing their best looks. However, two women posted pics about uplifting Black women and the receipts and anger came roaring down.

Now wait a damn minute pic.twitter.com/izaSk4kG68 — KB. (@KevinBobby) June 6, 2020

Those people are Mona Scott Young and Shaunie O’Neal. The internet does NOT want anything to do with the queens of reality TV and shows about women beating each other up talking about uplifting each other.

Mona scott profits off of exploiting black culture with those trash ass shows ! I have no respect for her at all https://t.co/Ayq6aGfDBM — Tim B (@EpikStyle) June 6, 2020

