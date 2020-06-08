Hella Miserable: Molly & Her Toxic Turtleneck Get DRAGGED For Gaslighting Issa (AGAIN)

Just when we thought it was impossible to hate miserable Molly any more, she leveled-up into an even more insufferable villain by attempting to manipulate and gaslight Issa when the two finally linked up after their BFF breakup at the now infamous block party.

Naturally, Issa reached out to Molly to salvage what’s left of their toxic BFFship that certainly appears to be over after Molly accidentally texted Issa “See, I’m trying” instead of Andrew at game night in the Mollyest of all Molly moments thus far.

What really burned our grits, though, was Molly acting like she was doing Issa a favor by meeting up with her and expecting Issa to grovel at her feet when she said they don’t really fit as friends anymore.

Whew, the nerve of Molly who continues to waste money in therapy while slowly destroying all of her relationships as the most dragged character on TV right now.

LMAO I’M SORRY BUT PLEASE GET ME OFF THIS DAMN FLOOR! #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/h6UOUsqLBW — Afro-LightSkin (@itsKARY_) June 8, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from last night’s spicy “Insecure” episode.