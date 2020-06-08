“Insecure” Episode 10 Preview: Will Issa Pursue Everlasting Love With Lawrence Or Give Nathan A Chance? [VIDEO]

Y’all still Lawrence Hive? Or you rooting for Nathan? We just ask because Sunday night’s episode of “Insecure” Issa seemed to be happy to be back with Lawrence but torn over her friendship with Nathan. She had a transparent moment where she let Lawrence know she’d promised Nathan to help him move, then an even more transparent moment with Nathan when she admitted to reconciling with Lawrence. Nathan immediately became protective, saying she’d given him the impression that Lawrence was a “sometimey” dude and he also showed his vulnerable side, admitting to Issa that he’d ghosted her because he found out he was diagnosed as bipolar — something we’re learning for the first time on the show. In the meantime the job interview process in San Francisco seems to be going well for Lawrence, so what will that mean for him and Issa if he has to leave L.A. Well — if you watched the preview for next week’s episode it definitely looks like things are getting complicated quickly.

Check out the preview below:

What do you think Nathan says to Issa? He’s already expressed that he wants her in his life. Just when things are getting good with Lawrence, is Issa going to throw it all away? And Molly only makes a brief appearance in the preview but it doesn’t look like she’s ready to mature in the least bit. What do you think is going to happen next episode? Are you hoping that Molly and Issa resolve their issues? Or is it time to just cut ties completely?