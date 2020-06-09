Still Buttascotch Booed Up: Rotimi Surprises His Tanzanian Singer Sweetie Vanessa Mdee On Her Birthday

Some strong motherland loving…

Rotimi and his buttascotch bae are still going strong. Back in November the singer/actor went official with Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and we’re happy to report that they’re still blissfully booed up. Rotimi recently uploaded an IG video showing him surprising Vanessa for her 32nd birthday.

In the video, the “Love Riddim” singer gifts Vanessa a cake, roses, balloons while Vanessa bursts into tears. In Rotimi’s caption, he notes that they’ve been together for a year and says that he still wanted her day to be special despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“Corona can’t stop my baby from enjoying her birthday. Love you Queen. Had to figure something out. But she deserves the world, Best year of my life.”

Vanessa has since reshared the video and she’s called Rotimi her “ULTIMATE gift.”

These two are too cute!

Late last year Vanessa professed her love for Rotimi and told host Millar Dayo that she knew within just TWO DAYS that they’d be getting married.

“It took me two days…I said, ‘this is my husband,'” said Vanessa. “Yes, I am in love with him. I love him,” she added.

We hope they hear wedding bells after COVID-19’s over, can you imagine that amazing African wedding???

Best wishes to the Buttascotches.