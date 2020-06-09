For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kerry Washington Speaks On The Importance Of Voting, Teaching Black History & ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ [Video]

Kerry Washington is the latest celebrity to (virtually) stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the current state of our country, how optimistic she is about the future, and what projects she’ll be working on once we’re out of COVID-19 quarantines.

In the interview, the actress talks about what it was like delivering a commencement speech for YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual ceremony, her reaction to the marches and everything going on in the country right now, and being done with government that doesn’t reflect our values. Further on in their conversation, Washington expresses how important it is to show up for democracy and vote, introducing black history that predates segregation in schools, and the renewed interest in her Netflix film American Son.

Beside talking about deeper topics like all of the turmoil in our country right now, Kerry also keeps things light-hearted by discussing things like her experience working with Reese Witherspoon on their hit show, Little Fires Everywhere and her dad’s funny sense of humor that led to her doing “Dad Jokes” with him on Instagram.

Check out Kerry Washington’s latest interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to hear what she has to say for yourself down below: