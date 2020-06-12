First Look: Sony Reveals The Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ For The Playstation 5 [Video]

Holiday season 2020 will bring forth some of the most expensive Christmas lists in recent years thanks to next-gen consoles. Gaming over the past few years has soared to new levels, thanks to the gaming craze ignited by games like Fortnite which is 100% free on any and every console known to man.

Other games like Call Of Duty have seen this impact and dropped free titles, including their recent release, “Warzone.” These games have broken the stigma of what gamers are and made playing videos a legit job and sport in itself. Now that 2020 is upon us, both Xbox and Playstation will be releasing new consoles just in time for Christmas.

Yesterday, Sony unveiled its long-awaited Playstation 5 and instead of an event with execs talking for hours Sony let the work speak for itself. Sony unveiled tons of new titles and gameplay, but purposely kept the price and release date absent from the event. Perhaps the most hyped and talked about part of the event was the announcement of a new Spider-Man game featuring Miles Morales.

Miles’ popularity has reached peak levels thanks to the animated movie, Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse. Last year, Miles was included in the official PS4 Spider-Man game in a limited role, but now, he is front and center with his own game for PS5. The half Puerto Rican, Half Black Spiderman will be web-slinging in your living room in crisp 4K later this year, but for now, watch the full trailer below.