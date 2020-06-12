Barb Attack: Nicki Minaj FLAMES LisaRaye’s Failed Marriage AND Usher Herpes Rumors In New Song; Internet Shatters

We knew Nicki Minaj was going to be about the drama when she announced she’d drop the new song “Trollz” with Tekashi 6ix9ine. We just didn’t expect THIS. Nicki unloaded the chopper at everyone she could, including Usher, LisaRaye and (maybe) Meek Mill.

Here’s what she had to say:

To LisaRaye: “Dolla Dolla bill come get her, even your man know Nicki’s do it better.” – This is an insult aimed at LisaRaye, who played Dolla Bill, of course. But here’s the insight: Lisa accused Nicole Murphy of breaking up her marriage. See? Nicki doing it better? Yikes, what a low blow. This, of course, is in response to Lisa’s comments about Nicki needing to bow down to Lil Kim.

But it gets lower.

To User: “Somebody usher this n*** into a clinic. My Flow still sick, I ain’t talking a pandemic.” In case you forgot, Usher was tied to allegations of cheating and getting herpes a while back. Nobody even really talks about it but Nicki went there. Whoosh. All because Usher said Nicki got her blueprint from Lil Kim.

Meek?: “Talking bout snitches when it’s snitches in your camp.” Meek has been going HARD at Tekashi for snitching. Is this Nicki coming back at Meek?

We can’t wait to see what’s next.

usher at the clinic after hearing nicki’s verse: pic.twitter.com/NTedSXVFlZ — ً (@afendifact) June 12, 2020

Hit the flip and see what the internet is saying about all of this shade.