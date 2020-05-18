Nicki Minaj Fans Are Furious Over Usher For Saying THIS About Her And Lil Kim

The Versuz battles have been the biggest newsmakers in the music industry right now as we all look for some music and something to entertain us.We’ve had all sorts of battles between legends like Babyface and Teddy Riley. T-Pain and Lil Jon gave us early 2000s classics. Erykah Badu and Jill Scott gave us soulful rejuvenating vibes of greatness. This past weekend we had Luda mopping the floor with Nelly.

We are all thirsty for the next week’s battle. Usher went on with Swizz this weekend to discuss potential opponents and matchups. The idea of Lil Kim vs Nicki Minaj popped up and this happened:

Swizz – I see a lot of Lil Kim vs Nicki

Usher – Nah, Nicki is a product of Kim.

Swizz – You’re already trending on Twitter right now.