Barbz Attacks: Nick Minaj Fans Are FIRING At LisaRaye Over THESE Lil Kim Comments

The Barbz are bored, baby. The idea of a Verzuz between Lil Kim and Nicki has the entirety of her fan base ready to riot. First, Usher said that Nicki was a product of Lil Kim and he got mercilessly crucified by the entire Minaj fan base.

Now LisaRaye and, as an extension, Claudia Jordan, are both getting the same treatment. They did a segment on Jordan’s Fox Soul show and Raye had a lot to say about the matchup. She even went so far as to say that Minaj needed to “bow down” to Lil Kim.

As a result, LisaRaye was trending #2 in the world on Tuesday night. The Barbz were not here for the play-play either. They hit her with some haymakers like this one:

Lisa Raye got a problem with anybody named Nicki since Niki Murphy took her husband. pic.twitter.com/Q2w3qzhyai — da baddest ✨ (@bitchyouthawwt) May 20, 2020

Are we serious right now? Hit the flip to see more of the destruction and people coming for the Barbz for their overreactions.