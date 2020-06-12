Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Reactions To The Playstation 5 Reveal
Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Reactions To The Playstation 5 Reveal
- By alexbossip
1 of 13
❯
❮
Twitter’s still high off the hype from Sony’s Playstation 5 reveal at its highly anticipated ‘Future of Gaming’ event where we got a glimpse of the futuristic console alongside an impressive HD camera, controller charging station, media remote and 3D wireless headset.
Now, we STILL don’t know the PS5 price point ($699???) but we DO know it comes in two versions: A standard model with backwards compatibility/Blu-Ray playability and a slimmer digital edition that’s “discless” that already have Twitter in a tizzy that gets funnier (and pettier) by the day.
Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest reactions to the Playstation 5 reveal on the flip.
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.